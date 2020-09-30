RECAST - US Special Envoy Departs for Doha to Support More Intra-Afghan Peace Talks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has departed for Doha, Qatar, to support additional intra-Afghan peace talks this week, the Department of State said in a statement on Tuesday.

"US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad departed for Doha, Qatar and the region on September 29," the statement said. "While in the region, Ambassador Khalilzad will meet with partners to discuss Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace negotiations and prospects for increased regional connectivity, trade, and development following a peace settlement.

"

Khalilzad will meet with all the negotiating teams involved in the intra-Afghan peace talks "to hear updates on their efforts" to reach a negotiated settlement to end the conflict in the country.

The intra-Afghan negotiations began on September 12, with both sides publicly expressing their desire to conclude a secure and long-lasting ceasefire to end Afghanistan's long-running conflict.