RECAST - US Vice President Harris, Mexican President Discuss Addressing Root Causes Of Migration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:50 AM

RECAST - US Vice President Harris, Mexican President Discuss Addressing Root Causes of Migration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris said in a press conference that she spoke with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador about addressing the root causes of mass migration from Central America to the United States.

"If we are to address the issues that impact the southern border of the United States, and I've had a conversation with President Lopez Obrador about also the southern border of Mexico, we have to have the ability to address the root causes of why people leave," Harris said on Tuesday.

Harris said most migrants are fleeing their home in the countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras due to crime or poverty.

