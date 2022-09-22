UrduPoint.com

RECAST - Western Sanctions Against Russia Primarily Affect Europe - Bosnia's Serb Leader Dodik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 10:40 AM

RECAST - Western Sanctions Against Russia Primarily Affect Europe - Bosnia's Serb Leader Dodik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Western sanctions that had been imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine primarily affect the European Union, Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, has told RIA Novosti.

"Russia is still our partner country despite the sanctions that had been imposed against Russia and that have negative consequences primarily in relation to those who imposed them, in other words to the European Union," Dodik said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Oil Luhansk Donetsk Bosnia And Herzegovina February From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd September 2022

1 hour ago
 ‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

16 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

17 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

18 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.