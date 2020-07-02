UrduPoint.com
Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:10 AM

RECAST - WHO Director-General Says 141 COVID-19 Vaccines Being Developed Worldwide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in an article for The Washington Post newspaper that currently 141 COVID-19 vaccines are being developed in the world.

"Consider the vital role that international cooperation is already playing around the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. This began almost as soon as the coronavirus's sequence was shared online, and there are now 141 vaccines in development. Leading candidates may be only months from success.

Of course, there is no guarantee of full protection, but we are hopeful," Ghebreyesus said.

He also expressed hope that the United States would continue its cooperation with the WHO despite President Donald Trump's remarks on the withdrawal of funding for the organization.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 10.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 515,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

