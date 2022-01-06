- Home
RECAST - Witnesses Report That Fighting Started In Kazakhstan's Almaty
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 01:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Witnesses say that fighting has broken out in the Kazakh city of Almaty after an anti-terrorism operation was declared in the city.
Sounds resembling gunshots could be heard on videos made by witnesses.
