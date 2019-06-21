Recent announcement of bilateral trade between Pakistan and United Kingdom a heartening news: WCOP

The World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) on Friday said that the the recent announcement of increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UK was very encouraging and heartening news

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) on Friday said that the the recent announcement of increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UK was very encouraging and heartening news

"Glad to know that it will surpass the 1 billion Pounds figure", Executive Director of WCOP Arif Anis Malik told APP here Friday.

Arif Anis Malik said that the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was here in London for the 4th review of Pak-UK enhanced strategic dialogue (ESD) and he was very happy with the prospects of development in trade investment and other areas of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the UK.

"I had a detailed meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi two days back and he seemed very happy with the prospects of development with UK in trade, investment, culture, health, education and security", Anis Malik remarked.

He said that last night Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, also arrived in London (UK) on his official visit.

The Executive Director of WCOP Arif Anis Malik said that such kind of visits were showing that Pakistan UK relations were going from strength to strength.

He added that the Foreign Minister and the COAS also exhorted Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan.

He said that WCOP will be hosting "Pakistan Investment Conference" with very active collaboration of Pakistan High Commission and hoping to attract substantial investment in Pakistan.