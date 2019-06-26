Recent Attack on US Soldiers Underscores Need for US to Pursue Afghan Peace - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

A recent deadly attack on two US soldiers in Afghanistan "drives home" the need for the United States to succeed in its mission to facilitate Afghan reconciliation, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday

Two US soldiers were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday, shortly after Pompeo's visit to the country.

"I think this drives home the need for us to be successful ... The mission set that we've undertaken in Afghanistan is reconciliation, to reduce the level of violence, to reduce the level of risk to Afghans and the risk to American service members. So, I think what you'll see is continued push by the United States to achieve reconciliation," Pompeo told a press conference in India.