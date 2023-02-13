UrduPoint.com

Recent Balloon Incidents 'Concerted Effort' By US Adversaries - Ex-NORAD Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Recent Balloon Incidents 'Concerted Effort' by US Adversaries - Ex-NORAD Official

The balloons recently detected and shot down over the United States and Canada may be part of a concerted effort by adversaries to test US defense systems, former NORAD Director of Operations Scott Clancy said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The balloons recently detected and shot down over the United States and Canada may be part of a concerted effort by adversaries to test US defense systems, former NORAD Director of Operations Scott Clancy said on Monday.

"This is just conjecture from my perspective, I think you're also seeing the confluence of a distinctive activity by our adversaries to test our systems," Clancy said in an interview with CNN. "It looks to me to be a concerted effort, because you have many more than one object and it looks like a coordinated effort."

Earlier this month, the US military shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean after the airship transited the United States. Beijing denies that the balloon was engaged in surveillance activities, claiming instead that it was conducting scientific research.

On Thursday, an unidentified flying object was detected off the northern coast of Alaska and shot down the next day. On Saturday, Canada announced that it also detected and shot down an unidentified flying object over the Yukon territory.

On Saturday, the joint US-Canada North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) implemented a flight restriction over parts of Montana after detecting a radar anomaly. Although no object was identified then over Montana, the US military shot down another flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan on Sunday.

The Defense Department said the object shot down over Lake Huron can be connected to the radar signal detected in Montana. The authorities said they are now working to recover and analyze debris from the downed objects.

Related Topics

China Canada Montana Beijing United States May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Bern Blocks Assets From Russia Worth $8Bln, But Cr ..

Bern Blocks Assets From Russia Worth $8Bln, But Credit Suisse Could Block More - ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister calls Ulema's meeting to help quake victi ..

Minister calls Ulema's meeting to help quake victims of Turkiye, Syria

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine Not FATF Member, Not Authorized to Call fo ..

Ukraine Not FATF Member, Not Authorized to Call for Russia's Exclusion - Rosfinm ..

3 minutes ago
 US Conflict With China Neither Imminent Nor Inevit ..

US Conflict With China Neither Imminent Nor Inevitable - Air Force Chief

3 minutes ago
 U-Haul Driver Plows Into Group of New York Pedestr ..

U-Haul Driver Plows Into Group of New York Pedestrians, Bomb Squad Deployed - Re ..

3 minutes ago
 Sadiq Sanjrani extends good wishes on start of PSL ..

Sadiq Sanjrani extends good wishes on start of PSL 8th edition

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.