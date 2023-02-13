Recent Balloon Incidents 'Concerted Effort' by US Adversaries - Ex-NORAD Official

(@FahadShabbir)

The balloons recently detected and shot down over the United States and Canada may be part of a concerted effort by adversaries to test US defense systems, former NORAD Director of Operations Scott Clancy said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The balloons recently detected and shot down over the United States and Canada may be part of a concerted effort by adversaries to test US defense systems, former NORAD Director of Operations Scott Clancy said on Monday.

"This is just conjecture from my perspective, I think you're also seeing the confluence of a distinctive activity by our adversaries to test our systems," Clancy said in an interview with CNN. "It looks to me to be a concerted effort, because you have many more than one object and it looks like a coordinated effort."

Earlier this month, the US military shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean after the airship transited the United States. Beijing denies that the balloon was engaged in surveillance activities, claiming instead that it was conducting scientific research.

On Thursday, an unidentified flying object was detected off the northern coast of Alaska and shot down the next day. On Saturday, Canada announced that it also detected and shot down an unidentified flying object over the Yukon territory.

On Saturday, the joint US-Canada North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) implemented a flight restriction over parts of Montana after detecting a radar anomaly. Although no object was identified then over Montana, the US military shot down another flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan on Sunday.

The Defense Department said the object shot down over Lake Huron can be connected to the radar signal detected in Montana. The authorities said they are now working to recover and analyze debris from the downed objects.