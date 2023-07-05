Open Menu

Recent Escalation Of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict Threatens Regional Stability - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Recent Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict Threatens Regional Stability - Moscow

Moscow is deeply concerned about the recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the situation is seriously threatening the stability in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Moscow is deeply concerned about the recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the situation is seriously threatening the stability in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Moscow expresses deep concern over another escalation of the situation in the area of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the current tensions create additional obstacles for the political settlement of the conflict and threatens regional stability in general.

Recent developments have demonstrated that the conflicting parties are unable to stop violence, let alone begin a constructive dialogue on the settlement, the ministry said.

"The deteriorating situation is exacerbated by stalling external diplomatic efforts on the Arab-Israeli peace settlement. Increasing negative tendencies are, to a large extent, the result of a groundless decision by the US and the EU to block the work of the Middle East Quartet, which includes Russia, the US, the EU and the UN," the statement added.

Israel began its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years overnight from Sunday into Monday. The Israel Defense Forces aircraft launched more than ten strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons, and ammunition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the IDF ended their counter-terrorism operation in Jenin.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said earlier on Tuesday that 12 people, including five children, died during Israel's operation, and 140 were injured, with 30 civilians in serious condition.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Prime Minister United Nations Israel Moscow Russia Died Bank Middle East Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler orders promotion of 171 local police cad ..

RAK Ruler orders promotion of 171 local police cadres

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye to review entire gamut of bilate ..

Pakistan, Turkiye to review entire gamut of bilateral relations

6 minutes ago
 Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in myste ..

Kriti Sanon, Kajol all set to collaborate in mystery thriller ‘Do Patti’

10 minutes ago
 Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero ( Larkana)

Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero ( Larkana)

3 minutes ago
 IGP orders to raise number of driving licensing ce ..

IGP orders to raise number of driving licensing centers in all districts

3 minutes ago
 Bolivian President Invites Russia, Other Countries ..

Bolivian President Invites Russia, Other Countries to Invest in His Country

3 minutes ago
Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with h ..

Alizeh Shah captivates fans on social media with her stunning look

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to continue broadening their bilat ..

Pakistan, Qatar to continue broadening their bilateral ties: Prime Minister Muha ..

7 minutes ago
 Szijjarto Thanks Russia for Saving Hungarian Lives ..

Szijjarto Thanks Russia for Saving Hungarian Lives With Sputnik V Vaccine

7 minutes ago
 Govt prioritize for export-led growth in country: ..

Govt prioritize for export-led growth in country: Ahsan Iqbal

7 minutes ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 1st update

7 minutes ago
 Paucity of funds main reason to poverty, backwardn ..

Paucity of funds main reason to poverty, backwardness of Balochistan: Chief Mini ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World