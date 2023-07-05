Recent Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict Threatens Regional Stability - Moscow

Moscow is deeply concerned about the recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the situation is seriously threatening the stability in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Moscow is deeply concerned about the recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the situation is seriously threatening the stability in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Moscow expresses deep concern over another escalation of the situation in the area of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the current tensions create additional obstacles for the political settlement of the conflict and threatens regional stability in general.

Recent developments have demonstrated that the conflicting parties are unable to stop violence, let alone begin a constructive dialogue on the settlement, the ministry said.

"The deteriorating situation is exacerbated by stalling external diplomatic efforts on the Arab-Israeli peace settlement. Increasing negative tendencies are, to a large extent, the result of a groundless decision by the US and the EU to block the work of the Middle East Quartet, which includes Russia, the US, the EU and the UN," the statement added.

Israel began its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years overnight from Sunday into Monday. The Israel Defense Forces aircraft launched more than ten strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons, and ammunition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the IDF ended their counter-terrorism operation in Jenin.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said earlier on Tuesday that 12 people, including five children, died during Israel's operation, and 140 were injured, with 30 civilians in serious condition.