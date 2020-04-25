Recent EU Council Discussed Need to Have Independent Medical Equipment Production - Athens

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The recent video conference of EU member states' heads of state and government discussed having sufficient production of medical protective equipment within the bloc and and not being dependent on other national with this regard, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' press service said on Saturday.

The European Council session took place on Thursday via a videoconference. Late on Friday, Mitsotakis had a video call with representatives of Plastika Thrakis and Lariplast manufacturers. The two companies have swiftly changed their production lines amid the COVID-19 pandemic to produce protective masks and fabrics for them from Greek raw materials. The companies are able to produce 300,000 masks per day.

"I would like to start with the EU summit, which discussed the need for Europe to have significant production potential and not depend on the import of medical equipment, especially protective equipment. Your inventiveness, speed and awareness of risks for your businesses have allowed you to do what many European countries consider as a plan and a clear political direction," Mitsotakis said during the teleconference.

The prime minister also said that the government had supported the national industry and pledged to visit both enterprises operating in the Larissa area in the future.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, many European countries faced a shortage of personal and medical protective equipment, in particular mechanical ventilators and masks. A significant part of the EU's needs was covered by imports from China, which was the first to report COVID-19 cases and take lockdown measure to curb the spread of the virus.

Almost half of the global cases of COVID-19 have been reported on the European continent, as the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control announced that 1,191,120 cases of the disease have been reported in the EU, countries of the European Economic Area and the UK as of Saturday.