UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recent EU Council Discussed Need To Have Independent Medical Equipment Production - Athens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:49 PM

Recent EU Council Discussed Need to Have Independent Medical Equipment Production - Athens

The recent video conference of EU member states' heads of state and government discussed having sufficient production of medical protective equipment within the bloc and and not being dependent on other national with this regard, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' press service said on Saturday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The recent video conference of EU member states' heads of state and government discussed having sufficient production of medical protective equipment within the bloc and and not being dependent on other national with this regard, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' press service said on Saturday.

The European Council session took place on Thursday via a videoconference. Late on Friday, Mitsotakis had a video call with representatives of Plastika Thrakis and Lariplast manufacturers. The two companies have swiftly changed their production lines amid the COVID-19 pandemic to produce protective masks and fabrics for them from Greek raw materials. The companies are able to produce 300,000 masks per day.

"I would like to start with the EU summit, which discussed the need for Europe to have significant production potential and not depend on the import of medical equipment, especially protective equipment. Your inventiveness, speed and awareness of risks for your businesses have allowed you to do what many European countries consider as a plan and a clear political direction," Mitsotakis said during the teleconference.

The prime minister also said that the government had supported the national industry and pledged to visit both enterprises operating in the Larissa area in the future.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, many European countries faced a shortage of personal and medical protective equipment, in particular mechanical ventilators and masks. A significant part of the EU's needs was covered by imports from China, which was the first to report COVID-19 cases and take lockdown measure to curb the spread of the virus.

Almost half of the global cases of COVID-19 have been reported on the European continent, as the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control announced that 1,191,120 cases of the disease have been reported in the EU, countries of the European Economic Area and the UK as of Saturday.

Related Topics

UK Shortage Prime Minister Import Europe China Visit Larissa From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia reports 5,966 new coronavirus cases

35 minutes ago

Nearly 800 Civilians Killed, Injured by Taliban Si ..

3 seconds ago

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in Khanewal ..

4 seconds ago

Chief Secretary Jawad Malik calls on Chief Ministe ..

5 seconds ago

Spain&#039;s COVID-19 death toll up to 22,902

50 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Nears 90,000, Dea ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.