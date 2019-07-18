Recent Events in Eastern Ukraine Show That Crisis Settlement Is Possible - Maas

The latest events in eastern Ukraine show that progress in settlement of crisis is possible, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, adding that Berlin is eager to work with Ukraine on this issue

BONN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The latest events in eastern Ukraine show that progress in settlement of crisis is possible, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, adding that Berlin is eager to work with Ukraine on this issue.

"After the election of [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, there have been positive signals, for example, the withdrawal of forces in the Stanytsia Luhanska settlement [in Donbas region], as well as the ceasefire agreement, which should come into force on Sunday. This shows that further progress in the east of Ukraine is possible, and we [Berlin] want to work together [with Ukraine] on this issue," Maas told reporters after a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

At the meeting held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Wednesday, the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine agreed to introduce a ceasefire in Donbas starting July 21 midnight [July 20, 21:00 GMT], to start preparations for the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap and to restore the bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska settlement in order to facilitate passage through the disembarkation line.