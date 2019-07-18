UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recent Events In Eastern Ukraine Show That Crisis Settlement Is Possible - Maas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:40 PM

Recent Events in Eastern Ukraine Show That Crisis Settlement Is Possible - Maas

The latest events in eastern Ukraine show that progress in settlement of crisis is possible, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, adding that Berlin is eager to work with Ukraine on this issue

BONN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The latest events in eastern Ukraine show that progress in settlement of crisis is possible, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, adding that Berlin is eager to work with Ukraine on this issue.

"After the election of [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, there have been positive signals, for example, the withdrawal of forces in the Stanytsia Luhanska settlement [in Donbas region], as well as the ceasefire agreement, which should come into force on Sunday. This shows that further progress in the east of Ukraine is possible, and we [Berlin] want to work together [with Ukraine] on this issue," Maas told reporters after a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

At the meeting held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Wednesday, the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine agreed to introduce a ceasefire in Donbas starting July 21 midnight [July 20, 21:00 GMT], to start preparations for the Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap and to restore the bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska settlement in order to facilitate passage through the disembarkation line.

Related Topics

Election Prisoner Ukraine Russia German Minsk Berlin Progress July Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

55 minutes ago

One electrocuted, another critically injured in di ..

2 minutes ago

UAE achieves excellence in various international i ..

1 hour ago

Scandal in US Puerto Rico Reflects Corruption That ..

2 minutes ago

Simon Yates wins first Tour de France stage in Pyr ..

2 minutes ago

Simonyan Mocks US Senator's Statements About Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.