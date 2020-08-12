UrduPoint.com
Recent Events Should Not Affect Strategy Of Moscow-Minsk Relations - Russian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The events of recent days and incidents with Russian journalists should not affect the strategy of relations between Moscow and Minsk, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev said on Tuesday.

"The strategy of relations is not measured by hours and days. ... Even though there are difficulties, and even these episodes in the dialogue with our partners, in order to release the detained journalists from Russia, they should not be interpreted by us as a threat to the strategy of our relations," Mezentsev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

