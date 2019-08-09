Recent Explosions in Bangkok Could Be Politically Motivated - Police Chief

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The recent Bangkok explosions could have been politically motivated, Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police Chakthip Chaijinda announced on Thursday.

On August 2, twelve explosions hit Thailand's capital, when it was hosting a security meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"I consider those explosions to be linked to politics. We all remember that up to 90 percent of such events in the past were linked to politics, and this one, most likely, is no exception," the commissioner general said during a briefing.

He could not identify the exact motives of the perpetrators, but mentioned that the earlier version about southern Muslim separatists was becoming less plausible as the majority of suspects were not from Muslim-populated regions and were not practicing Muslims.

Politically motivated acts of terror are not uncommon in Thailand, especially in the southern regions populated by Malay Muslims, who have been fighting for their independence by engaging in bombings against Thai government and military officials.