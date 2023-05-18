UrduPoint.com

Recent Grain Deal's Extension For 2 Months Will Be Crucial For Its Future - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The recent extension of the grain deal for another two months will be crucial for the agreement's future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Given the whole range of circumstances, taking into account the appeal of our partners, we supported the initiative of (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, which he announced yesterday ” to extend this deal for another two months, but with a clear understanding that these two months will be decisive," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Ugandan counterpart, Jeje Odongo.

