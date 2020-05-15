UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recent IS Attacks Show Group Opposes Peace Between Afghan Gov't, Taliban - Khalilzad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 02:31 PM

Recent IS Attacks Show Group Opposes Peace Between Afghan Gov't, Taliban - Khalilzad

US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday said that by conducting recent terror attacks in Afghanistan, the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) is showing its opposition to the peace process between Afghanistan and the Taliban group

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday said that by conducting recent terror attacks in Afghanistan, the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) is showing its opposition to the peace process between Afghanistan and the Taliban group.

On Wednesday, Afghanistan was rocked by attacks on a maternity ward in Kabul, as well as a funeral in the eastern province of Nangarhar, resulting in multiple casualties.

"The USG [United States Government] has assessed ISIS-K conducted the horrific attacks on a maternity ward and a funeral earlier this week in Afghanistan. ISIS has demonstrated a pattern for favoring these types of heinous attacks against civilians and is a threat to the Afghan people and to the world," Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.

He also urged the Afghans to come together against the threat of ISIS and move forward with the peace negotiations.

"ISIS-K also opposes a peace agreement between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban, and seeks to encourage sectarian war as in Iraq and Syria," the special representative added.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, according to which intra-Afghan negotiations were scheduled to begin on March 10. The talks, however, have been undermined by differences between Kabul and the Taliban.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World Syria Russia Twitter ISIS Iraq Doha February March Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Nawaz has similar leadership qualities a ..

2 minutes ago

19 criminals killed; policeman dies in line of dut ..

15 minutes ago

UK govt in 1.6bn bailout of London transport syst ..

15 minutes ago

Powerful storm forces thousands from homes in viru ..

12 minutes ago

‘FBR’s proposal for tax collection do not refl ..

20 minutes ago

Growing Hindu nationalism threat to India's democr ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.