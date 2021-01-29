MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The recent launch of the Russian Angara-A5 heavy-lift launch vehicle at the Plesetsk cosmodrome has demonstrated the capability of the rocket to deliver 23 tonnes of cargo to a low Earth orbit, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said on Friday.

"The launch of the Angara-A5 heavy-lift launch vehicle within the framework of flight and development testing has proved the possibility of carrying the payload of up to 23 tonnes," Krivoruchko said.

The deputy minister added that, in 2020, the Russian Air Space Forces carried out launches of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket that placed the Glonass-K and the Gonets-M satellites into orbit.

"The objectives of the launches have been achieved, the equipment is operating normally," Krivoruchko said.

The Angara family of environmentally friendly carrier rockets was developed by the Moscow-based state-run Khrunichev Space Center. The center designed a range of space carrier vehicles from the light-lift Angara 1.2 to the super-heavy Angara A5. The first Angara-A5 was launched in December 2014 from Plesetsk, delivering a dummy satellite to the geostationary orbit. According to the center, the maximum payload of the Angara is 24 tonnes, while the rocket's launch weight is 760 tonnes.