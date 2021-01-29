UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recent Launch Of Russia's Angara-A5 Rocket Proves Its 23-Tonne Payload Capacity - Military

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Recent Launch of Russia's Angara-A5 Rocket Proves Its 23-Tonne Payload Capacity - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The recent launch of the Russian Angara-A5 heavy-lift launch vehicle at the Plesetsk cosmodrome has demonstrated the capability of the rocket to deliver 23 tonnes of cargo to a low Earth orbit, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said on Friday.

"The launch of the Angara-A5 heavy-lift launch vehicle within the framework of flight and development testing has proved the possibility of carrying the payload of up to 23 tonnes," Krivoruchko said.

The deputy minister added that, in 2020, the Russian Air Space Forces carried out launches of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket that placed the Glonass-K and the Gonets-M satellites into orbit.

"The objectives of the launches have been achieved, the equipment is operating normally," Krivoruchko said.

The Angara family of environmentally friendly carrier rockets was developed by the Moscow-based state-run Khrunichev Space Center. The center designed a range of space carrier vehicles from the light-lift Angara 1.2 to the super-heavy Angara A5. The first Angara-A5 was launched in December 2014 from Plesetsk, delivering a dummy satellite to the geostationary orbit. According to the center, the maximum payload of the Angara is 24 tonnes, while the rocket's launch weight is 760 tonnes.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles Vehicle December 2020 Family From Weight Satellites

Recent Stories

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise ..

50 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility ..

56 minutes ago

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

59 minutes ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

1 hour ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

1 hour ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.