Recent Lavrov-Kerry Meeting Was Possibility To Discuss Potential Putin-Biden Talks- Moscow

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The recent meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was a way to discuss the potential meeting of the two countries' presidents, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday.

Lavrov and Kerry held a brief meeting in New Delhi last week. The US embassy in India told Sputnik that they "ran into each other by happenstance staying at the same hotel."

"In general, the recent truly accidental meeting of Sergey Lavrov and John Kerry in a corridor of a Delhi hotel was not exactly an element of preparations but a way to discuss the problematic.

I will stress once again that such things happen in international relations, the meeting was really accidental. At the same time, they certainly touched upon very important issues," Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

During their Tuesday's phone conversation, US President Joe Biden invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting in a third country in the coming months.

