Recent Tensions in Russia-Georgia Relations Handy Tool for Destructive Forces - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Recent tensions between Tbilisi and Moscow were provoked by destructive political forces inside Georgia in order to deter the two countries from improving their relations, Giorgi Lomia, a lawmaker from the opposition Alliance of Patriots of Georgia political party, said on Monday.

A delegation of Georgian lawmakers from the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia began its visit to Russia on Sunday. The visit is aimed at discussing ways of overcoming tensions between the two nations, which have been mounting in recent weeks.

"Destructive political forces that are now in Georgia, they are actively at work and are fighting against anyone who supports the improvement of relations with Russia. Everything that happened in recent days - a provocation against the [Russian] State Duma lawmaker Mr. [Sergei] Gavrilov, this disgusting move by the journalist of Rustavi 2 [TV channel], all these are links of the same chain. They are aimed, of course, at deteriorating the relations between our countries," Lomia said at a meeting with Russian senior lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev.

Such a situation plays into the hands of destructive political forces, "which are trying to prove their relevance on the political stage to their foreign masters.

"

"They constantly have to produce some kind of a clash or a situation that will destabilize the country from the inside ... to receive a certain sum of money from their foreign sponsors," the Georgian lawmaker stressed.

Violent protests erupted in Tbilisi on June 20 after Gavrilov took the speaker's seat to address an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy in Georgia's parliament. The unrest subsequently grew into an opposition rally, with activists demanding that the Russian delegation leave the parliament and calling for resignation of several Georgian officials. The Kremlin called the developments in Georgia a Russophobic provocation.

Earlier this month, Rustavi 2 tv host Giorgi Gabunia opened his show "Post Scriptum" with a monologue targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in extremely obscene language. The Georgian Foreign Ministry denounced it as an attempt to put further strain on relations between the two nations.