Recent Unrest In Iran's Province Bordering Iraq Staged By IS-Linked Rioters - Governor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:20 PM

Recent Unrest in Iran's Province Bordering Iraq Staged by IS-Linked Rioters - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Among those who staged the recent unrest in the Iranian province of Kermanshah, located on the border with Iraq, were people linked to terrorist groups, including the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), Governor Houshang Bazvand said on Sunday.

"Saboteurs and rioters torched many businesses in Kermanshah. They were linked to PJAK [Kurdistan Free Life Party], Daesh [Arabic acronym for IS], MKO [People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran, all banned by Tehran] and anti-establishment groups, but they have all been identified by the police and security forces and will be dealt with legally," Bazvand said, as quoted by the Press tv news network.

According to the governor, the city of Kermanshah was one of those few places in Iran where the militant-linked rioters managed to capitalize on peaceful protests.

The rioters, he says, attacked both ordinary people and security forces, also inflicting damage to public property and businesses.

Protests broke out in several Iranian provinces last week over the government's decision to suddenly increase gasoline prices. Some of them turned violent and resulted in casualties among protesters and security forces. Afterward, a number of counterrallies took place in Iran in protest against the unrest.

According to President Hassan Rouhani, the protests were organized by the United States and Israel to undermine Iran's national security. Washington notably openly voiced support for demonstrators.

