Recent Unrest in Kazakhstan Did Not Affect Cooperation With Rosatom - CEO Likhachev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The recent unrest in Kazakhstan did not affect joint work with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told journalists.

"Rosatom does not feel any change in the position of Kazakh partners, depending on the events of recent days. We are actively working with our Kazakh friends to develop joint approaches to the development of nuclear energy in that country," Likhachev said.