Recent US Political Steps Toward China Caused Serious Difficulties In Bilateral Ties - Xi

Recent US Political Steps Toward China Caused Serious Difficulties in Bilateral Ties - Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping told US counterpart, Joe Biden, during a phone conversation that the recent US political steps toward China had caused significant difficulties in the bilateral relations.

"The US policy toward China conducted for some time has caused serious difficulties in the relations between Beijing and Washington, which is not in line with the basic interests of the peoples of the two countries and the interests of all nations of the world,"  Xi said, as quoted by the China Central Television.

