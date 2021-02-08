Recent Western Statements About Russia Shameless, Lacking Common Sense - Moscow

The latest statements and steps by the West towards Russia are shameless and devoid of common sense, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday, citing the statements of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during and following his visit to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The latest statements and steps by the West towards Russia are shameless and devoid of common sense, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday, citing the statements of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during and following his visit to Moscow.

"As soon as he [Borrell], as they say, 'returned to base,' his testimony was corrected. We can only guess who corrected them. ... And he began to tell completely different things. A whole swarm of media around Brussels, observers, and journalists joined in. .. Make your own conclusions about how rude and shamelessly the West is conducting its policy now, outside of any diplomatic practice and probably without common sense," Zakharova told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.