Recent Winners Of The Nobel Chemistry Prize
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Here is a list of Nobel prize in Chemistry winners over the past 10 years:
2024: David Baker (United States), John Jumper (United States) and Demis Hassabis (Britain) for work revealing proteins' secrets through computing and artificial intelligence.
2023: Moungi Bawendi (United States-France-Tunisia), Louis Brus (United States) and Alexei Ekimov (Russian-born US resident) for developing tiny "quantum dots" used to illuminate TVs and lamps.
2022: Carolyn Bertozzi (United States), Morten Meldal (Denmark) and Barry Sharpless (United States) for the development of click chemistry in which molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently and are used in living organisms.
2021: Benjamin List (Germany) and David MacMillan (United States) for their development of a precise tool for molecular construction known as asymmetric organocatalysis which has had a great impact on pharmaceutical research and made chemistry greener.
2020: Emmanuelle Charpentier (France) and Jennifer Doudna (United States) for developing the gene-editing technique known as the CRISPR-Cas9 "scissors" for snipping DNA.
2019: John Goodenough (United States), Stanley Whittingham (Britain) and Akira Yoshino (Japan) for the development of lithium-ion batteries.
2018: Frances Arnold (United States), George Smith (United States) and Gregory Winter (Britain) for developing enzymes used for greener and safer chemistry and antibody drugs with fewer side effects.
2017: Jacques Dubochet (Switzerland), Joachim Frank (United States) and Richard Henderson (Britain) for cryo-electron microscopy, a method for imaging tiny frozen molecules.
2016: Jean-Pierre Sauvage (France), Fraser Stoddart (Britain) and Bernard Feringa (The Netherlands) for developing molecular machines, the world's smallest machines.
2015: Tomas Lindahl (Sweden), Paul Modrich (United States) and Aziz Sancar (Turkey-United States) for work on how cells repair damaged DNA.
2014: Eric Betzig (United States), William Moerner (United States) and Stefan Hell (Germany) for the development of super-high-resolution fluorescence microscopy.
