Recent Winners Of The Nobel Economics Prize
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 06:30 PM
The Nobel economics prize, the only one of the six Nobel prizes not included in Alfred Nobel's 1895 will creating the awards, was created in 1968 to commemorate the Swedish central bank's 300th anniversary
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Nobel economics prize, the only one of the six Nobel prizes not included in Alfred Nobel's 1895 will creating the awards, was created in 1968 to commemorate the Swedish central bank's 300th anniversary.
Here are the laureates honoured in the past 10 years:
2023: Claudia Goldin (US)
2022: Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig (US)
2021: David Card (Canada), Joshua Angrist (Israel-US) and Guido Imbens (US-Netherlands)
2020: Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson (US)
2019: Abhijit Banerjee (US), Esther Duflo (France-US), Michael Kremer (US)
2018: William Nordhaus and Paul Romer (US)
2017: Richard Thaler (US)
2016: Oliver Hart (Britain-US) and Bengt Holmstrom (Finland)
2015: Angus Deaton (Britain-US)
2014: Jean Tirole (France)
Recent Stories
Pakistan to host first-ever 'Sustainability Summit and Awards' on Oct 24
MoU inked to safeguard child rights
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 222 points
Pakistan emerges as important player in region: Tarar
Power suspension on Peshawar, Kholian feeders notified
Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar
Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM
Stocks diverge, oil retreats as China disappoints markets
Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC
It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir
24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..
Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl
More Stories From World
-
Trio wins economics Nobel for work on wealth inequality1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results1 hour ago
-
Trio wins economics Nobel for work on wealth inequality2 hours ago
-
Spanish PM says 'no withdrawal' of UN force from Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Trio wins economics Nobel for work on wealth inequality17 minutes ago
-
Nepali teenager hailed as hero after climbing world's 8,000m peaks3 hours ago
-
Russian defence minister in Beijing for China talks3 hours ago
-
Starmer vows to cut red tape as he urges foreign investors to 'back' UK3 hours ago
-
Ex-Stasi officer jailed over 1974 Berlin border killing3 hours ago
-
South Korea military says 'fully ready' as drone flights anger North3 hours ago
-
'Not viable': Barcelona turns against surging tourism3 hours ago
-
Li Qiang visit Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation, build high quality CPEC: China3 hours ago