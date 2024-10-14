Recent winners of the Nobel Economics Prize

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Nobel economics prize, the only one of the six Nobel prizes not included in Alfred Nobel's 1895 will creating the awards, was created in 1968 to commemorate the Swedish central bank's 300th anniversary.

Here are the laureates honoured in the past 10 years:

2023: Claudia Goldin (US)

2022: Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig (US)

2021: David Card (Canada), Joshua Angrist (Israel-US) and Guido Imbens (US-Netherlands)

2020: Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson (US)

2019: Abhijit Banerjee (US), Esther Duflo (France-US), Michael Kremer (US)

2018: William Nordhaus and Paul Romer (US)

2017: Richard Thaler (US)

2016: Oliver Hart (Britain-US) and Bengt Holmstrom (Finland)

2015: Angus Deaton (Britain-US)

2014: Jean Tirole (France)