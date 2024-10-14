Open Menu

Recent Winners Of The Nobel Economics Prize

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Recent winners of the Nobel Economics Prize

The Nobel economics prize, the only one of the six Nobel prizes not included in Alfred Nobel's 1895 will creating the awards, was created in 1968 to commemorate the Swedish central bank's 300th anniversary

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Nobel economics prize, the only one of the six Nobel prizes not included in Alfred Nobel's 1895 will creating the awards, was created in 1968 to commemorate the Swedish central bank's 300th anniversary.

Here are the laureates honoured in the past 10 years:

2023: Claudia Goldin (US)

2022: Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig (US)

2021: David Card (Canada), Joshua Angrist (Israel-US) and Guido Imbens (US-Netherlands)

2020: Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson (US)

2019: Abhijit Banerjee (US), Esther Duflo (France-US), Michael Kremer (US)

2018: William Nordhaus and Paul Romer (US)

2017: Richard Thaler (US)

2016: Oliver Hart (Britain-US) and Bengt Holmstrom (Finland)

2015: Angus Deaton (Britain-US)

2014: Jean Tirole (France)

Related Topics

Canada France Bank Douglas David Finland 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Pakistan to host first-ever 'Sustainability Summit ..

Pakistan to host first-ever 'Sustainability Summit and Awards' on Oct 24

27 minutes ago
 MoU inked to safeguard child rights

MoU inked to safeguard child rights

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish tr ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 222 points

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan emerges as important player in region: Ta ..

Pakistan emerges as important player in region: Tarar

23 minutes ago
 Power suspension on Peshawar, Kholian feeders noti ..

Power suspension on Peshawar, Kholian feeders notified

23 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar

23 minutes ago
Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stab ..

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM

2 hours ago
 Stocks diverge, oil retreats as China disappoints ..

Stocks diverge, oil retreats as China disappoints markets

17 minutes ago
 Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get tran ..

Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC

2 hours ago
 It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia B ..

It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir

2 hours ago
 24 students, four police officials injured in clas ..

24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..

2 hours ago
 Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: ..

Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl

2 hours ago

More Stories From World