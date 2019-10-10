UrduPoint.com
Recent Winners Of The Nobel Literature Prize

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:39 PM

Recent winners of the Nobel Literature Prize

Here is a list of the 15 most recent winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Here is a list of the 15 most recent winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The 2018 and 2019 laureates were both announced on Thursday, after the Swedish academy postponed last year's prize because of a sexual harassment scandal.

2019: Peter Handke (Austria) 2018: Olga Tokarczuk (Poland) 2017: Kazuo Ishiguro (Britain) 2016: Bob Dylan (US) 2015: Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus) 2014: Patrick Modiano (France) 2013: Alice Munro (Canada) 2012: Mo Yan (China) 2011: Tomas Transtromer (Sweden) 2010: Mario Vargas Llosa (Peru) 2009: Herta Mueller (Germany) 2008: Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clezio (France) 2007: Doris Lessing (Britain)2006: Orhan Pamuk (Turkey)2005: Harold Pinter (Britain)

