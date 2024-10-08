Recent Winners Of The Nobel Physics Prize
Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Here is a list of the Nobel prize in Physics winners over the past 10 years:
2023: Pierre Agostini (France), Ferenc Krausz (Hungary-Austria) and Anne L'Huillier (France-Sweden), for research into tools for exploring electrons inside atoms and molecules.
2022: Alain Aspect (France), John Clauser (United States) and Anton Zeilinger (Austria), for groundbreaking work in the field of quantum mechanics.
2021: Syukuro Manabe (United States-Japan) and Klaus Hasselmann (Germany), for climate models, and Giorgio Parisi (Italy) for work on the theory of disordered materials and random processes.
2020: Roger Penrose (Britain), Reinhard Genzel (Germany) and Andrea Ghez (United States), for their research into black holes.
2019: James Peebles (Canada-United States), for discoveries explaining the evolution of the universe after the Big Bang, and Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz (Switzerland), for the first discovery of a planet outside the Solar System orbiting a star like our Sun in our home galaxy.
2018: Arthur Ashkin (United States), Gerard Mourou (France) and Donna Strickland (Canada), for inventions in the laser field used for advanced precision instruments in corrective eye surgery and industry.
2017: Barry Barish, Kip Thorne and Rainer Weiss (United States), for the discovery of gravitational waves, a phenomenon predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago as part of his theory of general relativity.
2016: David Thouless, Duncan Haldane and Michael Kosterlitz (Britain), for their study of strange phenomena in unusual phases, or states, of matter, such as superconductors, superfluids and thin magnetic films.
2015: Takaaki Kajita (Japan) and Arthur McDonald (Canada), for their work on neutrinos.
2014: Isamu Akasaki (Japan), Hiroshi Amano (Japan) and Shuji Nakamura (United States), for their work on LED lamps.
Recent Stories
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool
DG RDA launches new property transfer system to facilitate citizens
Romina for working together with provinces to tackle climate challenges
Police arrest 2 members of street crime gang in Wah
More Stories From World
-
Survivors wait for aid as Trump's lies help cloud Helene response7 minutes ago
-
Top economic official says 'confident' China will hit growth target this year7 minutes ago
-
UN slams terror attack near Karachi airport, killing two Chinese natinals7 minutes ago
-
Category 5 Hurricane Milton roars towards storm-battered Florida17 minutes ago
-
'Invisibility' and quantum computing tipped for physics Nobel17 minutes ago
-
Shanghai stocks rocket more than 10% at open27 minutes ago
-
Shanghai stocks soar to extend stimulus rally amid Asia-wide drop37 minutes ago
-
US judge orders Google to open Android to rival app stores37 minutes ago
-
Nobel scientist uncovered tiny genetic switches with big potential7 hours ago
-
Skipper Stirling leads Ireland to ODI win over South Africa7 hours ago
-
Saied re-elected Tunisia president with 90.7% of the vote7 hours ago
-
US duo win Nobel for gene regulation breakthrough8 hours ago