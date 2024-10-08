Recent Winners Of The Nobel Physics Prize
Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Here is a list of the Nobel prize in Physics winners over the past 10 years:
2024: John Hopfield (US) and Geoffrey Hinton (Canada-Britain), for key breakthroughs in artificial intelligence.
2023: Pierre Agostini (France), Ferenc Krausz (Hungary-Austria) and Anne L'Huillier (France-Sweden), for research into tools for exploring electrons inside atoms and molecules.
2022: Alain Aspect (France), John Clauser (United States) and Anton Zeilinger (Austria), for groundbreaking work in the field of quantum mechanics.
2021: Syukuro Manabe (United States-Japan) and Klaus Hasselmann (Germany), for climate models, and Giorgio Parisi (Italy) for work on the theory of disordered materials and random processes.
2020: Roger Penrose (Britain), Reinhard Genzel (Germany) and Andrea Ghez (United States), for their research into black holes.
2019: James Peebles (Canada-United States), for discoveries explaining the evolution of the universe after the Big Bang, and Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz (Switzerland), for the first discovery of a planet outside the Solar System orbiting a star like our Sun in our home galaxy.
2018: Arthur Ashkin (United States), Gerard Mourou (France) and Donna Strickland (Canada), for inventions in the laser field used for advanced precision instruments in corrective eye surgery and industry.
2017: Barry Barish, Kip Thorne and Rainer Weiss (United States), for the discovery of gravitational waves, a phenomenon predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago as part of his theory of general relativity.
2016: David Thouless, Duncan Haldane and Michael Kosterlitz (Britain), for their study of strange phenomena in unusual phases, or states, of matter, such as superconductors, superfluids and thin magnetic films.
2015: Takaaki Kajita (Japan) and Arthur McDonald (Canada), for their work on neutrinos.
