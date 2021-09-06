Recently Appointed German Ambassador to China Dies at 54 - Federal Foreign Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The just recently-appointed German Ambassador to China Jan Hecker has died at the age of 54, the German Federal Foreign Office said in a statement on Monday morning.

"It is with deep sadness and dismay that we learned of the sudden death of the German Ambassador to China, Prof.

Dr. Jan Hecker. Our thoughts at this moment are with his family and those who were close to him," the statement says.

No further details, including the cause of death or the location, were provided.

Hecker became ambassador in August. He previously served as a foreign policy adviser to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.