Recently Re-elected President Of Chad Dies - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Recently Re-elected President of Chad Dies - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Chad's President Idriss Deby, who got recently re-elected for his sixth term, had died of his wounds on the front line, the AFP reported on Tuesday, citing the military.

Deby was a commander of an army unit during the hostilities against the rebels in the north of the country.

The military spokesman, Azem Bermandoa Agouna, said on Tuesday that Deby died while protecting the country's territorial integrity, according to AFP.

More Stories From World

