Recession Due to Coronavirus 'Way Worse' Than Global Financial Crisis - IMF Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The current economic recession over the COVID-19 pandemic is a lot worse than the global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The current economic recession over the COVID-19 pandemic is a lot worse than the global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

"This is the crisis like no other. Never in the history of the IMF have we witnessed the world economy coming to a standstill," Georgieva said. "We are now in recession. It is way worse than the global financial crisis."