Recession 'Flashing Red' for US, Europe With Emerging Markets to Win Amid Rate Cuts - HSBC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Signs are getting stronger for a 1990s-style recession in the West by the year-end with emerging markets likely to emerge as winners from the crisis as central banks respond with rate cuts, an HSBC outlook said Tuesday.

"Firstly, in Western economies, we see many recession warnings flashing red for the US and Europe," Joseph Little, global chief strategist at the British financial outfit that grew out of Hong Kong, said in the outlook. "The coming recession scenario will be more like the early 1990s recession, with our central scenario being a 1-2% drawdown in GDP. "

The economic slowdown will create an opportunity for policymakers to cut rates, Little said. "We think the Fed will cut before year-end and the ECB and Bank of England next year. But central bankers can't do that if inflation is significantly above target. So, it's important the recession doesn't come too early, and we see disinflation playing out."

The not-so-good thing about the emerging recession is it will not be big enough to purge inflation pressures out of the system. "As a result, this points to a regime of somewhat higher inflation and interest rates over time," Little said. "The silver lining is that we expect high inflation to moderate relatively quickly."

The central scenario was for a recession in Western economies, and a difficult, choppy outlook for markets, he said.

"This is happening for two reasons," Little said. "First, we have the rapid tightening of financial conditions that's caused a downturn in the credit cycle.

Second, markets do not appear to be pricing a particularly pessimistic view of the world. We think the incoming news flow over the next 6 months could be tough to digest for a market that's pricing a 'soft landing.'"

The combination of Fed cuts, a reliable weakening of the dollar, and relative growth and inflation seems to point to emerging markets being the winner amid an asset allocation tilt, he said. "Fed easing and the turn in the liquidity cycle created a strong inflow into EM in the early 1990s. We could see a similar trend unfold again."

As it is, credit and stock markets look "out of sync," a trend that has been noticeable in emerging markets since "a miserable 2022," Little said.

The oncoming recession will first be seen in the United States, beginning in the fourth quarter, with 2024 seen as "a year of contraction,"� he said.

"Some parts of the economy (will) remain resilient, but the balance of risks points to high recession risk now," he said.� "Europe is a bit behind the US with recession being a 2024 event, but the macro story is aligned. We are already in a mild profit's recession, and corporate defaults have started to creep up too."

Questions were also growing about the future of the 60/40 portfolio, where investors maintained a 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds, Little said. Still, "'intelligent diversification" that allows investors to capture "idiosyncratic emerging market stories" can materially improve portfolio risk-adjusted returns, he noted.