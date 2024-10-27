Recession-hit Argentina Gripped By 'Ponzidemia'
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) A quiet Argentine town best known for its oranges has become the symbol of a Ponzi scheme plague sweeping the crisis-hit nation that has cost thousands of people their savings.
Nearly 30 percent of the population of San Pedro, a town of 70,000 people situated about 170 kilometres (106 miles) north of Buenos Aires, fell for an investment app peddled by two actors posing as businessmen that promised up to two percent daily returns paid in cryptocurrency.
"I trusted it, as did some in my family," Carlos Rodriguez, a 66-year-resident, told the Cadena 3 radio station, adding that the RainbowEx app showed him earning $80-100 a day, nearly doubling his income.
But the dream of easy money in a country battling a severe recession and three-digit inflation soon turned to dust.
