UrduPoint.com

'Reckless' Russian Attack On Nuclear Plant Endangers Europe: US Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 10:38 PM

'Reckless' Russian attack on nuclear plant endangers Europe: US envoy to UN

Russia's "reckless" overnight attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine endangered all of Europe, the US ambassador to the United Nations said Friday

United Nations, United States, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Russia's "reckless" overnight attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine endangered all of Europe, the US ambassador to the United Nations said Friday.

"Russia's attack last night put Europe's largest nuclear power plant at grave risk," Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council.

"It was incredibly reckless and dangerous. And it threatened the safety of civilians across Russia, Ukraine and Europe," she said.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Nuclear Threatened All

Recent Stories

Physiotherapy in special child - Hira Tabeer

Physiotherapy in special child - Hira Tabeer

17 minutes ago
 Putin Urges Scholz to Press Kiev to Ensure Release ..

Putin Urges Scholz to Press Kiev to Ensure Release, Evacuation of Foreigners - K ..

16 minutes ago
 Shoigu Tells UN Chief Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Use Civi ..

Shoigu Tells UN Chief Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Use Civilians as Human Shields

16 minutes ago
 IAEA Confirms No Security, Safety Systems Compromi ..

IAEA Confirms No Security, Safety Systems Compromised at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Po ..

16 minutes ago
 New York Mayor Says Will End Indoor Vaccine Requir ..

New York Mayor Says Will End Indoor Vaccine Requirement, Masking for Most School ..

19 minutes ago
 US States Sue Biden for Info Related to NSBA Lette ..

US States Sue Biden for Info Related to NSBA Letter Calling Parents 'Terrorists' ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>