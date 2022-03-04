'Reckless' Russian attack on nuclear plant endangers Europe: US envoy to UN

Russia's "reckless" overnight attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine endangered all of Europe, the US ambassador to the United Nations said Friday

United Nations, United States, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Russia's "reckless" overnight attack on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine endangered all of Europe, the US ambassador to the United Nations said Friday.

"Russia's attack last night put Europe's largest nuclear power plant at grave risk," Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council.

"It was incredibly reckless and dangerous. And it threatened the safety of civilians across Russia, Ukraine and Europe," she said.