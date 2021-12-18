Reclusive Laos to re-open to foreign travellers

Laos has announced plans to partially re-open to foreign travellers in the new year, throwing a lifeline to the tourism industry after borders were sealed for more than 18 months to keep out Covid

Fully vaccinated visitors on pre-booked tours will be able to enter from January 1 and visit the capital Vientiane, eco-tourism hotspot Vang Vieng and UNESCO World Heritage-listed Luang Prabang, state media reported Friday.

Further destinations will be opened up in April and July as vaccination rates in Laos increase.

All visitors will also need to test negative for Covid before arriving.