Recognition of Afghan Authorities May Be Discussed Once Inclusive Cabinet Formed - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The issue of recognizing the new authorities of Afghanistan will become relevant after the formation of a new inclusive government, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We support the formation of an inclusive coalition government in Afghanistan with the participation of all ethnopolitical forces of the country, including national minorities. Therefore, the issue of official recognition of the new authorities will become relevant after the completion of this process," she said at a briefing on Thursday.