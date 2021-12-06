UrduPoint.com

Recognition Of COVID Vaccines To Facilitate Travel - Putin-Modi Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:58 PM

Recognition of COVID Vaccines to Facilitate Travel - Putin-Modi Statement

Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines will facilitate travel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday in a joint statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines will facilitate travel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday in a joint statement.

"The parties expressed confidence that the early mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination against the new coronavirus infection will contribute to the growth of mutual travel of citizens of the two countries, and agreed to expedite the implementation of formalities in this regard," the statement read.

