UrduPoint.com

Recognition Of Taliban By EU Depends On Human Rights Observance - German Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:50 AM

Recognition of Taliban by EU Depends on Human Rights Observance - German Foreign Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The recognition of the radical Taliban movement (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) that has seized power in Afghanistan by the European Union depends on observance of human rights in that country, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at a press conference in Qatar.

Maas arrived in Doha on a visit amid the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, including the German military.

"Now the issue of international recognition of the Taliban depends on their compliance with the requirements, we demand respect for human rights, the formation of a government with the participation of all political forces, so recognition will depend on how they react to our requests. Much depends on their policy that we will see in Afghanistan," he said.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia German European Union Visit Qatar Doha All From Government

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

7 hours ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

6 hours ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

6 hours ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

6 hours ago
 UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Governm ..

UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Government - Spokesman

6 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi A ..

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia's airport: FO

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.