Recognition of Taliban by EU Depends on Human Rights Observance - German Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The recognition of the radical Taliban movement (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) that has seized power in Afghanistan by the European Union depends on observance of human rights in that country, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at a press conference in Qatar.

Maas arrived in Doha on a visit amid the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, including the German military.

"Now the issue of international recognition of the Taliban depends on their compliance with the requirements, we demand respect for human rights, the formation of a government with the participation of all political forces, so recognition will depend on how they react to our requests. Much depends on their policy that we will see in Afghanistan," he said.