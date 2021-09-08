UrduPoint.com

Recognizing Genocide Of Soviet People Helps Fighting Neo-Nazism - Senior Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The recognition of the genocide against the Soviet people during World War 2 can be crucial to fighting neo-Nazism, Sergey Chumarev, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights, said on Wednesday.

"The newly emerging initiatives, in particular by the Russian Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor General's Office, to recognize a number of crimes committed on the territory of the Soviet Union as genocide against the Soviet people, is a very important undertaking that can later play a substantial role in further efforts to fight neo-Nazism on the anti-fascist front," Chumarev said at the International Anti-Fascist Forum.

Russia has prepared a bill to enshrine the notions of "Nazism," "fascism" and "genocide against the peoples of the Soviet Union," Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on Monday at the international forum "The Khabarovsk War Crime Trials: Historic Significance and Contemporary Challenges."

From Wednesday-Thursday, Moscow hosts the 2021 International Anti-Fascist Forum dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War and the 75th anniversary of the completion of Nuremberg trials.

