Reconciliation Center Reports Five Terrorist Attacks On Syria's Idlib Zone In Past Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Reconciliation Center Reports Five Terrorist Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone in Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone five times over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Five shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

"Two attacks (were recorded) in Idlib province, two in Latakia, one in Hama," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

