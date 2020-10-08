Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Localities in Four Syrian Provinces 38 Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled inhabited localities in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia and Hama, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We registered 38 attacks on localities by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said one attack had targeted the province of Aleppo, 23 - Idlib, 11 - Latakia and three - Hama province.