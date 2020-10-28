UrduPoint.com
Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 39 Times

Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 39 attacks on Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"A total of 39 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including, according to the Syrian side, 26 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (15 attacks), Aleppo (3), Latakia (8) and Hama (13)," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He added that Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa and Al Hasakah provinces.

More Stories From World

