MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) militants had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 30 times.

"We registered 30 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including, according to the Syrian side, 30 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (19 attacks), Aleppo (1), Latakia (7) and Hama (3)," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

Rear Adm. Grinkevich said Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa, Al Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor provinces.