UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 30 Times

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 02:20 AM

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 30 Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) militants had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 30 times.

"We registered 30 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including, according to the Syrian side, 30 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (19 attacks), Aleppo (1), Latakia (7) and Hama (3)," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He said no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

Rear Adm. Grinkevich said Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa, Al Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor provinces.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Police Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Al Hasakah Aleppo From

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

3 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

2 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

2 hours ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

2 hours ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

2 hours ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.