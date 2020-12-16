UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 37 Times

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 02:30 AM

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 37 Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 37 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We registered 37 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including, according to the Syrian side, 34 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (16 attacks), Latakia (15), Hama (2) and Aleppo (4)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

1 hour ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

1 hour ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

2 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

3 hours ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

3 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.