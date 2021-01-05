MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 17 times in the past 24 hours.

"Seventeen shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including, according to the Syrian side, 13 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (10 attacks), Latakia (5), Hama (1) and Aleppo (1)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.