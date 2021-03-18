UrduPoint.com
Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 36 Times

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 36 times over the past 24 hours.

"Thirty-six shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (15 attacks), Latakia (12), Hama (6) and Aleppo (3)," Rear Adm. Karpov said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 33.

