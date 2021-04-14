UrduPoint.com
Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 22 Times

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 22 times over the past 24 hours.

"Twenty-two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (12 attacks), Latakia (8), Hama (1) and Aleppo (1)," Rear Adm. Karpov said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 21.

