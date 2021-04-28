UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 31 Times

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:40 AM

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 31 Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 31 times over the past 24 hours.

"Thirty-one shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (19 attacks), Latakia (10) and Hama (2)," Rear Adm. Karpov said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 26.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib From

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi meets members of Emirates Writers ..

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces ‘Hamdan Bin Rashid ..

4 hours ago

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

4 hours ago

US Orders Departure of Government Employees from E ..

2 hours ago

US Urges Americans Wishing to Depart Afghanistan t ..

2 hours ago

NCOC conducts demand- supply analysis for uninterr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.