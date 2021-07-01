UrduPoint.com
Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 32 Times

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:30 AM

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 32 Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 32 times over the past 24 hours.

"Thirty-two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (17 attacks), Latakia (11), Aleppo (2) and Hama (2)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 31.

