UrduPoint.com

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 29 Times

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 02:30 AM

Reconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 29 Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 29 times over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, twenty-nine shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (15 attacks), Latakia (7), Aleppo (4) and Hama (3)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener ..

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener

2 hours ago
 Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite C ..

Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite Covid surge

2 hours ago
 Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital ..

Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital Airports

2 hours ago
 UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Ki ..

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Killing 51 People - Spokesman

2 hours ago
 Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Interna ..

Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Internal Affair - Kremlin Deputy Chie ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incid ..

Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incident of Ambassador's daughter

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.