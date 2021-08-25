UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 29 times over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, twenty-nine shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (14 attacks), Latakia (9), Aleppo (3) and Hama (3)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 26.

